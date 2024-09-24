Stray Kids’ Felix announced as UNICEF Korea’s Goodwill Ambassador

Globally renowned K-pop boy band Stray Kids’ member Felix has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Korean Committee of UNICEF. The commitee chose Stray Kids’ Felix for the role owing to his reputation for having a generous attitude. The K-pop sensation has previously made several donations to aid and empower the impoverished, truly imbibing the concept of ‘sharing.’

On September 23, Stray Kids’ Felix was officially appointed as UNICEF Korea’s Goodwill Ambassador. Previously, the K-pop idol donated over 150 million won to improve children’s nutrition and sanitation. Moreover, he also visited Laos to engage in volunteer work with UNICEF. The Korean committee selected Felix as their Goodwill Ambassador to mark UNICEF’s 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNICEF Laos (@uniceflaos)

Expressing his elation over the appointment, Felix said, “I decided to take on the role of a UNICEF Korea Committee Goodwill Ambassador because I want to protect the pure happiness of all children. I am grateful for the love I’ve received from fans. With that love as my strength, I want to give my all in sharing love with children.”

Moreover, Jo Mi Jin the Secretary General of the Korean Committee for UNICEF also praised the Stray Kid member. She lauded Felix for consistently honouring the value of “sharing” in his life. She further noted that Felix’s heartfelt actions have been an inspiration to many. Additionally, Mi Jin expressed optimism and said that they look forward to the positive influence Felix will have, given his unwavering support for the children worldwide.

Also Read: Jin defeats Cha Eun Woo to top September’s Boy Band Member Rankings

Felix is an Australian rapper, singer, and celebrated member of the K-pop act Stray Kids. On March 25, 2018, Felix debuted as a member of Stray Kids alongside Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin and IN with the EP ‘I am NOT.’ The boy band recently made their highly anticipated comeback with their ninth mini-album ‘ATE.’ The album earned Stray Kids their fifth consecutive No. 1 ranking on the renowned chart. This made them the first-ever group to debut at the top spot with their first five charting albums. The album features four tracks: ‘Mountains,’ ‘JJam,’ ‘I Like It,’ and ‘Chk Chk Boom,’ with the latter also being part of the official soundtrack for Marvel’s latest film, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’