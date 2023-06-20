Follow Us:

“Stop screening Adipurush,” appeals All India Cine Workers Association to PM Modi

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 20, 2023 1:11 pm

Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha on 'Adipurush': 'Changing dialogues won't stop us' (photo:IANS)

All India Cine Workers Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to stop the screening of the movie ‘Adipurush.’ They have sought an immediate ban on the screening of Adipurush in the theatres and OTT platforms in future.

In a letter, which is available on Twitter they have also demanded an FIR against the Director of the movie Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Mantashir Shukla and the production of the film.

The letter also criticises actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan who were part of the movie.

There has been a furore over the dialogues of the movie in the past couple of days. The neighbouring country of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu has even banned the screening of the movie for a different reason.

Despite this, the movie has done well at the box office till now.

