‘SSMB’: Rajamouli beefs up security after Mahesh Babu’s shoot clips LEAK

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s collaborative project currently dubbed ‘SSMB’ is one of the most anticipated releases. Ever since the announcement of the high-intensity collaboration between the ace filmmaker of ‘RRR’ and the superstar, fans have been buzzing with curiosity. Following a puja ceremony, the makers kicked off the film’s production in full throttle. However, the high-stakes project is facing challenges when it comes to curbing details leaks. As the team shoots in Koraput, Odisha, several leaked clips have surfaced online. Now, as per reports, the filmmaker has amped up the security.

The first leak took place when pictures of Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran together at the Hyderabad airport started swirling on social media. The makers did not officially announce Prithviraj’s association with the project, though his mother leaked the news. Following this, PRO also confirmed that the actor was shooting for the film.

Following this, videos of a massive set being constructed on Talamali Hilltop in Semiliguda, Koraput surfaced online. The video featured an open space being set up for filming. Subsequently, a clip of Mahesh Babu shooting for a scene leaked online. As per reports, this particular clip sparked the move to beef up the security as it gave away a major detail.

Reportedly, the team is looking to initiate legal action to prevent further leaks. Moreover, SS Rajamouli has tightened the security at the shooting spot with a ‘three-layer security arrangement’ for the rest of the schedule.

Meanwhile, during a special screening of ‘RRR’ in Japan, Rajamouli teased his collaboration with the Telugu star. He said, “His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I’ll introduce him to you. I’m sure you will love him as well.”

As of now, the team has already filmed a segment of ‘SSMB’ in Hyderabad ahead of the Odisha schedule. If reports hold true, the film will also mark Priyanka Chopra’s return to Bollywood.