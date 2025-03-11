Subhash Ghai reveals why he quit filmmaking commenting on Bollywood’s state

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai has delivered several hits in his career boasting an enviable filmography. He has helmed films like ‘Karz,’ ‘Khalnayak,’ and ‘Taal’ among others. In a recent interaction, Ghai reflected on the deteriorating state of Bollywood revealing why he left filmmaking. Looking at things in retrospect, the filmmaker stated that today filmmaking has become a job rather than a creative pursuit.

Speaking on the Game Changers YouTube channel, Subhash Ghai revealed why he quit filmmaking. “I stopped making films because I don’t see the love for cinema anymore—not in people, not even in my own team. They are all just working.” Iterating his point, he shared an anecdote about a writer he approached for a script. Ghai noted how the process had become purely a task rather than a creative endeavour. “I gave an idea to a writer and asked him to develop a story. He told me he would finish it in 15 days, deliver the first draft in three days, and even demanded his full fee upfront. He gave me exact dates—when the story would be ready. I asked him, ‘Tu rotiyan paka raha hai? (Are you making chapatis?)’ How can I work with someone like that? The industry itself has trained him to think this way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)



Continuing, the filmmaker expressed his displeasure about how the process has lost its creativity. “They say, ‘You send me on email, that is enough.’ Whatsapp mein toh script aur dialogue likhe hai aaj kal. (People write scripts and dialogues on Whatsapp these days).”

Also Read: Raghav Juyal goes from backstage to spotlight with IIFA win

Moreover, Ghai also noted how the film industry is not producing any stars anymore as actors prioritise financial gains over acting. He emphasised that after the 80s, no other actor other than Ranbir Kapoor has gained the status of a star. He said, “That’s why the 80s actors are still superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and others. It is because they have come from that culture. In 10 years, who all became stars? No one except Ranbir Kapoor.”