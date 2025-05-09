Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara runs into Kendall Jenner in Italy

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, just had a fangirl moment many can only dream of because while vacationing with her family in scenic Italy, the 11-year-old unexpectedly crossed paths with global fashion icon Kendall Jenner—and yes, there were selfies.

Sitara shared a series of cheerful pictures on her Instagram Stories that showed her posing with Kendall in what seems to be a casual airport or flight setting.

Both were dressed down in cozy T-shirts and caps, proving that even international models have off-duty days. Sitara looked absolutely thrilled, flashing a big smile next to the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, who seemed equally warm and gracious.

The surprise encounter has already sparked a buzz online, with fans gushing over the sweet interaction.

But this isn’t the first time Sitara and her family have brushed shoulders with global celebrities.

Just a few weeks ago in April, Sitara, along with her older brother Gautam and mom Namrata Shirodkar, were spotted attending Nick Jonas’s Broadway performance of ‘The Last Five Years’ in New York.

Namrata, a former actress herself, took to Instagram to share a backstage moment with Nick and expressed her admiration for the pop star’s performance.

“@nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible—so vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie,” Namrata wrote. “It was truly moving to watch!” She also gave a special shoutout to Adrienne Warren, Nick’s co-star, and thanked Priyanka Chopra for the memorable night: “Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening.”

The Ghattamaneni family seems to be making the most of their globe-trotting adventures, blending travel, quality time, and a sprinkle of stardust. Whether it’s Broadway musicals in New York or surprise celebrity run-ins in Italy, Sitara’s vacation diary could give anyone FOMO.

Meanwhile, back on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for one of the biggest projects of his career. His upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’, will be directed by blockbuster filmmaker SS Rajamouli, best known for ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’.

Adding to the excitement, Priyanka Chopra is rumored to co-star, making it a pan-global cinematic affair.