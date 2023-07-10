SRK’s ‘Jawan’ prevue released, netizens question director Atlee’s history of plagiarism

The preview of the film ‘Jawan’ which is SRK’s first collaboration with Tamil director Atlee Kumar released today. Cine buffs noticed multiple similarities between Shah Rukh Khan’s looks and shots in ‘Jawan’ and iconic films like Baahubali, Aparichit, and the Hollywood film ‘Dark Knight’. The Twitterati is full of different kinds of reactions to the prevue:

One says “Your thoughts on Atlee getting inspiration from other movies for#JawanPrevue” putting in pictures of the films which show similarity with ‘Jawan’.

Another one wrote, “Nothing new :). We are used to it now. It’s an Atlee movie only when you see these. He picks up the best and executes it in style”.

Sharing a collage of pictures, one user wrote, “This particular scene of people wearing same outfits and he vanishes looks heavily inspired from Joker”.

One user wrote, “Copy Master atlee”

Atlee has been accused of plagiarism in the past thrice.

However, last month, the actor had taken up some fan questions during an ask me anything session on Twitter. One SRK fan wrote “When Jawaan trailer will be out sir? And why am feeling there is not enough promotion for Jawaan?” To this, SRK replied, “The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!”

In the prevue, Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue naam toh suna hoga? from Dil To Pagal Hai resonates again. The action-packed “prevue” a synonym officially designed for preview, has a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan. It begins with him in hero mode and ends showing himself as a villain. His jig inside a metro train to Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad which ends the trailer.

Jawan will release worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. According to reports the Jawan trailer will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7. The official trailer will be released soon – trailer abhi baki hai, yeh to sirf prevue hai.

It stars South Indian actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Jawan will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.