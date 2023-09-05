SRK visits Tirupati, Vaishno Devi ahead of Jawan release

Prior to the release of his next movie Jawan, superstar ShahRukh Khan made prayers at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati and earlier in the week at Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

The star was photographed at the temple along with his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Along with her spouse Vignesh Shivan, his co-star from the movie Jawan Nayanthara also accompanied them to the shrine. With 2 days to the September 7 cinema release of his movie Jawan, Shah Rukh has been on a temple run.

Last week, Shah Rukh had visited Vaishno Devi. Wearing a hooded blue jacket with his face fully covered, a video showed the actor at the shrine and trended big time on social media. Vaishno Devi shrine board officials, a few policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip.

Advertisement

With a super busy schedule, SRK checked into Chennai for the film’s audio launch last week. After which, he went to Dubai for the film’s promotions.

‘Jawan’ releases worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and features the actor in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander was chosen to compose for the film, and would thus mark his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

The amount of advance reservations for Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Jawan has been impressive. Without taking into account the number of seats reserved, the movie has sold more than 4.25 lakh tickets across the entire country. For the 2D and IMAX screenings of Jawan’s Hindi adaptation, respectively, 4,00,769 and 11,381 tickets have been sold.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan returned with a bang in 2023 with the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.