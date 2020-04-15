Debutant director Vignarajan’s Andhaghaaram is gearing up for its grand release. Filmmaker Atlee will be presenting the film under his home banner, A for Apple. On Tuesday, the entire nation celebrated Tamil New Year’s Day. On the occasion, the makers of the film finally dropped the trailer.

The trailer of Andhaghaaram was received with a lot of love from the audience. The spooky, gritty and thrilling trailer has already managed to create much buzz among the audiences and they have been eagerly waiting for the film’s release now.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also watched the film’s trailer. Watching the same, Johar has lauded the team for its efforts. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Karan showered praises on the trailer. He wrote, “Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir (sic).”

Overjoyed with Karan’s tweet, Atlee also thanked him. “Your word is making our small effort much bigger sir, thanks so much for your love and support sir. definitely Can’t expect anything more sir, thanks once again sir, u made our day (sic),” the director posted.

Andhaghaaram is a supernatual thriller that features Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Misha Ghoshal and Pooja Ramachandran in the lead roles. Passion Studios, in association with O2 Pictures, produced this venture, which is slated to release post the lockdown.

