Vijay’s sci-fi thriller ‘The Greatest of All Time’ set for September release

Fans of Tamil cinema can mark their calendars because Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s highly anticipated film, “The Greatest of All Time” (GOAT), finally has a release date. The sci-fi action film is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 5th, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

Vijay himself took to social media to share the news, unveiling a new poster that showcases his character in a different light. In the poster, Vijay is seen wearing spectacles, a formal shirt, and sporting a salt and pepper look with a beard, hinting at a character transformation. The background features a city skyline, adding to the film’s mysterious and futuristic vibe. The caption on the poster simply reads, “December fifth,” confirming the release date.

One of the intriguing aspects revealed by the film’s posters is that Vijay will be playing a dual role, with one of his characters undergoing de-ageing technology. To portray this character, Vijay has adopted a clean-shaven look, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, “The Greatest of All Time” marks the first collaboration between the director and Vijay. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences.

Adding to the excitement is the film’s talented crew, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen, ensuring a visually stunning and engaging film.

Vijay, a stalwart of Tamil cinema, has had a prolific career spanning over three decades, with over 65 films to his credit. Known for his versatile performances, Vijay has delivered numerous box office hits and is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

With its stellar cast, innovative storyline, and talented crew, “The Greatest of All Time” is shaping up to be a must-watch film for fans of Tamil cinema. Mark your calendars for September 5th and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!