Salman Khan announces ‘Sikandar’ for Eid 2025!

Salman Khan, renowned for his Eid releases, has once again set the stage for excitement among fans with his latest announcement. This Eid-ul-Fitr, the megastar took to Instagram to unveil his upcoming project, ‘Sikandar’, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

In a heartfelt message to his followers, Salman penned, “This Eid, watch ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Maidaan’, and next Eid, come meet Sikandar. Wish you all Eid Mubarak!” With these words, he not only shared the title of his new venture but also bestowed upon his admirers another cherished Eid gift.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The announcement sparked a wave of jubilation across social media platforms, with fans expressing their gratitude for the festive surprise. “Eid Mubarak, brother. Thank you for the Eidi,” remarked one enthusiast, while another exclaimed, “Eidi received!” The anticipation for ‘Sikandar’ reached a crescendo, with fans eagerly awaiting its release in theaters on Eid 2025.

Backed by the prolific producer Sajid Nadiadwala and guided by the visionary Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Murugadoss, known for his Hindi debut ‘Ghajini’, which soared past the Rs 100 crore mark, and the action-packed ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, brings his expertise to this eagerly awaited collaboration with Salman Khan.

For Salman, Eid has long been synonymous with silver screen magic. Since his first Eid release with ‘Judwaa’ in 1997, the actor has made it a tradition to delight audiences with his blockbusters on this auspicious occasion. From ‘Dabangg’ to ‘Bharat’, each Eid has witnessed the superstar’s cinematic prowess on full display.

Breaking the pattern this year, Salman chose to forego a release but compensated with the promise of ‘Sikandar’, ensuring that his fans’ Eid celebrations remain as special as ever. His last outing, ‘Tiger 3’, a gripping thriller co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, left audiences captivated and further solidified his reign at the box office.

As the countdown to Eid 2025 begins, fans eagerly await the arrival of ‘Sikandar’, poised to witness yet another cinematic extravaganza from the one and only Salman Khan.