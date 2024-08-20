Venkat Prabhu: Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ is apolitical despite actor’s political aspirations

Director Venkat Prabhu recently opened up about his highly anticipated film, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (The GOAT), starring the renowned actor Vijay. With the release of the film’s trailer, fans and critics alike have been buzzing about Vijay’s future, especially in light of his recent political ambitions.

Prabhu addressed the intriguing question of whether Vijay’s foray into politics has influenced the film’s content. The interviewer specifically asked the director about the song “Marudhamalai Maamaniye,” which some believe carries political undertones. Venkat Prabhu was quick to clarify, “It’s not a political reference; it’s a reference to ‘Ghilli’. It’s Ghilli-tical. Everyone is familiar with ‘Ghilli’—so why not ask the creators of ‘Ghilli’ if they used Lord Murugan as a political tool?” He emphasized that the film’s narrative and its elements are crafted purely for entertainment and not to push any political agenda.

Prabhu further explained that Vijay was keen on ensuring the film remained neutral. “Vijay sir was very clear that he didn’t want any lines or dialogues to advance his political ambitions. ‘The GOAT’ is designed to be a commercial film, and while some lines in the trailer might seem to hint at his political journey, the film itself stays true to its narrative without delving into politics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

The discussion also touched on Vijay’s future in cinema, given his recent announcement of retiring from films to pursue a political career with his newly founded party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. When asked if Vijay would continue acting while balancing his political duties, Prabhu shared his personal wish: “Just like his many fans, I too hope to see Vijay continue his acting career. I even asked him if he might be able to juggle both acting and politics. He just smiled and said, ‘We’ll see.’ It’s our collective dream to keep seeing him on screen, but we also need to respect his new aspirations.”

Vijay, known professionally as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, has been a prominent figure in Tamil cinema for over three decades. With a prolific career comprising more than 65 films, he is popular for his box-office successes and is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Affectionately called “Thalapathy” by his fans, Vijay’s transition from the silver screen to the political arena marks a significant shift in his career trajectory.

In February 2024, Vijay made headlines with his decision to retire from acting and step into politics, promising to make a difference through his new party. While his fans await news of his future projects and political endeavors, Venkat Prabhu’s insights provide a glimpse into how ‘The GOAT’ aims to entertain without political overtones. The film will likely showcase Vijay’s enduring legacy in cinema as he begins this new chapter in his life.