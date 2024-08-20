Katrina Kaif showers praise on Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ teaser

The much-anticipated teaser for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘Chhaava’ has sparked a wave of excitement across social media since its release on Monday. Among the most enthusiastic supporters is Vicky’s wife, Katrina Kaif, who took to Instagram to express her admiration for the teaser.

In her Instagram story, Katrina Kaif described the teaser as “raw, brutal and glorious,” capturing the intensity and grandeur of the film’s initial look. Her heartfelt praise is a testament to her support for Vicky’s portrayal of a historical figure.

The teaser, which has been making headlines, showcases Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The brief yet gripping clip features Vicky in full battle regalia, riding a horse and taking on a multitude of adversaries with fierce determination. The teaser’s dramatic voiceover underscores the grandeur of his character, stating, “Chhatrapati Shivaji ko sher kehte hain, aur sher ke bacche ko Chhaava” (Chhatrapati Shivaji is called a lion, and his son is Chhaava).

Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, also joined the chorus of praise. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Sunny posted, “Matlab abhi kya hi bolu!! Goosebumps all over #Chhaava.” His reaction reflects the general enthusiasm surrounding the teaser.

Adding to the excitement, actress Sharvari, Sunny’s rumored girlfriend, also shared her anticipation. She expressed her eagerness with a simple yet impactful message: “Goosebumps.” Sharvari tagged the film’s cast and added, “CANNOT WAIT,” further fueling the buzz.

The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is releasing on December 6, 2024. The teaser has certainly set high expectations, showcasing Vicky’s commanding presence and the film’s epic scale.

Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal shared his reflections on the filming process. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he described the wrap of the film as a blend of passion and dramatic moments, with a final shot coinciding with a dramatic rain shower. He expressed his gratitude and contentment with the completion of the project, hinting at the emotional journey behind the scenes.

As fans eagerly await the full release, the teaser of ‘Chhaava’ has already set a high bar for the film, promising an epic portrayal of a significant historical figure.