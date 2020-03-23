Superstar Rajinikanth joined the league of celebs who took to their social media and extended support to PM Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ initiative. The Darbar actor also shared a video on his official Twitter handle. However, Twitter deleted it for misrepresenting facts. Twitter deleted two of his videos in which Rajinikanth stated that India is approaching stage 3, ie., community transmission of coronavirus and that “if we support ‘Janata Curfew’, it will prevent from spreading the virus”.

Now, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and clarified that his statement in the video has been misunderstood. “I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home for 14 hours on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason,” he wrote in the tweet.

Meanwhile, the handle of Twitter India retweeted Rajinikanth’s clarification stating “Thalaiva thank you for joining us in ensuring the dissemination of accurate information about COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the film industry joined every Indian as they stepped out on their balconies to express gratitude during the Janata Curfew. Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde among others took to social media and shared videos of them clapping for doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, and others who provide emergency services.