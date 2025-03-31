WAVES Bazaar, a game changer for country’s creative strength

The first edition of World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit-2025 (WAVES), an event being organised with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be featuring WAVES Bazaar, the premier global e-marketplace for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry.

The event scheduled to be held from 1-4 May at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, aims to magnify India’s creative strength, amplifying its position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation.

Dubbing the WAVES Bazaar as a key component of the summit, the Ministry said that it will bring together industry leaders from Film, TV, and AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics) sectors, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, content showcasing, and business expansion.

Industries and sectors in focus include Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media Platforms, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR).

With an ambitious vision to establish India as a global content hub, WAVES Bazaar will feature a range of exclusive segments, including the Viewing Room, Market Screenings, and Buyer and Seller Meetings.

WAVES Bazaar will host curated screenings of films, series, and AVGC projects, providing buyers, sales agents, and distributors with exclusive access to fresh and compelling content. The Viewing Room will offer a dedicated space for industry professionals to explore and acquire new titles, while the Market Screenings will present select projects to a global audience, creating opportunities for content distribution, licensing, and syndication deals.

In collaboration with FICCI Frames Content Marketplace, WAVES Bazaar will offer a structured Buyer & Seller segment, enabling one-on-one meetings between key stakeholders, including producers, studios, broadcasters, and platforms. These targeted B2B interactions aim to accelerate deal-making, co-productions, and content acquisitions, fostering international collaborations and strengthening industry ties.

Furthermore, the summit will also feature a Pitchroom that will provide a high-energy platform for creators, filmmakers, and content innovators to present their most promising concepts to investors, producers, and commissioning editors.

Designed to spotlight emerging talent and innovative projects, the Pitchroom will serve as a launchpad for new content ventures and potential co-productions, making it a must-attend for industry decision-makers.

The statement further claimed that prominent industry players have lauded WAVES Bazaar for its potential to transform content trade and partnerships.

“We are excited to participate in WAVES Bazaar across multiple segments. This marketplace provides an incredible platform for showcasing our projects, securing meaningful collaborations, and expanding our global reach in the entertainment industry,” the release quoted Murlidhar Chhatwani, Chief Business Officer, and Rajat Goswami, Head of Film Acquisitions & Syndication at Panorama Studios.