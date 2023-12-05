CID’s Fredericks, Dinesh Phadnis, succumbs to liver issues

In a somber turn of events, the entertainment world mourns the loss of Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his portrayal of the lovable character Fredericks in the iconic Sony TV show CID. The actor bid his final farewell at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, succumbing to complications arising from a liver issue. Dayanand Shetty, his co-star who essayed the role of Daya in CID, confirmed this heartbreaking news, stating, “Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am.”

The late actor had been undergoing medical treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital, grappling with the repercussions of liver damage rather than the initially speculated heart attack, as clarified by Dayanand Shetty. Dismissing the unfounded rumors, Shetty revealed, “Firstly, it wasn’t a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad.”

The 77-year-old Phadnis had been ailing for the past few days, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, his condition failed to witness any substantial improvement. Dismissing the erroneous reports circulating about a heart attack, Shetty clarified the nature of Phadnis’s health struggles. “Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely,” he disclosed.

Today, the industry gathers to bid adieu to the actor whose on-screen presence brought joy to countless fans. The last rites of Dinesh Phadnis are scheduled to take place at the Daulat Nagar Crematorium in Borivali East, marking the end of an era in the realm of Indian television.

In a cautionary note, Shetty emphasized the importance of careful medication, stating, “That’s why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines.”

Dinesh Phadnis’s portrayal of Fredericks, the funny and innocent CID officer, etched a special place in the hearts of CID enthusiasts, alongside co-stars Shivaji Satam and Aditya Shrivastava. As the curtains fall on his earthly journey, Phadnis leaves behind a legacy of laughter and warmth, forever immortalized in the memories of those who cherished his work.