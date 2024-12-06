Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ screening claims life; Makers express grief

A tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, during a screening of the highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4 has left the film industry and fans in shock. The incident claimed the life of a woman and injured a child, prompting widespread concern and an official response from the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, the makers expressed their sorrow: “We are deeply heartbroken by last night’s tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing treatment. We will stand by them and provide all possible support during this difficult time.”

We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. Advertisement We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time.… — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 5, 2024

The screening, featuring superstar Allu Arjun, drew massive crowds, leading to chaos inside the theatre. Hyderabad Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the situation. Following the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad, confirmed that a case had been registered under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the BNS Act.

Investigations are underway, with assurances of strict action against those responsible for the mishap.

This unfortunate incident occurred as the excitement for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reached fever pitch. The film continues the story of Pushpa Raj, a character that has become iconic, delving deeper into his rise amidst a dangerous world of crime.

Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun recently thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving a ticket price hike for the film, recognizing their dedication to supporting the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their consistent backing.

Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her role in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, also shared an emotional post on Instagram ahead of the release, reflecting on her journey with the team. She described how the cast and crew became like family, highlighting the bond she shares with director Sukumar and Allu Arjun.