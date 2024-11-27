Bun Tikki ft Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol to premiere at Palm Springs

The much-anticipated film ‘Bun Tikki’, featuring a stellar cast led by Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol, is set to make its world premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California on January 5, 2025. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the coming-of-age drama promises to be a poignant exploration of family, identity, and love.

At its heart, the story centers on seven-year-old Shanu and his single father, Sidhant. Together, they navigate the complexities of self-discovery, societal expectations, and the evolving dynamics of their relationship. The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh in key roles, adding depth to this intimate tale.

Director Faraz Arif Ansari expressed immense pride in ‘Bun Tikki’s’ selection at PSIFF, describing the festival as a beacon for bold, independent storytelling. “This film is my love letter to the world,” Ansari said, highlighting its universal themes of love, empathy, and the power of kindness.

The director hopes the film sparks meaningful conversations, bridges differences, and inspires audiences to envision a more compassionate and inclusive future.

The film’s production team includes Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke deSouza, and celebrated designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra. This is the second collaboration between Jio Studios and Stage5 Production to achieve international recognition, following the success of ‘Saali Mohabbat’ at the ongoing IFFI 2024.

Manish Malhotra, reflecting on his role as a producer, shared his admiration for the project’s message and storytelling. “As a producer, it’s an honor to contribute to a film that challenges conventions and connects universally. Faraz’s vision is extraordinary, and I am excited for the world to witness the magic of ‘Bun Tikki’.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Entertainment at Reliance Industries Limited, underscored the importance of championing bold narratives. “Supporting ‘Bun Tikki’ is not just about its artistic merit but also about celebrating the courage it takes to tell stories that inspire and provoke thought.”

The film’s themes delve into deeply relatable challenges. Shanu, a young boy, embarks on a journey of self-discovery while confronting societal pressures. His father, Sidhant, struggles to balance grief and the expectations of being a single parent. The narrative resonates with the challenges of modern families while fostering hope and connection.

For Ansari, the project is a way to the transformative power of cinema. “Here’s to always creating films that transcend boundaries and inspire us to dream of a brighter tomorrow,” he said.