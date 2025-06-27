‘3BHK’ trailer: Siddharth plays a frustrated son in a story rooted in reality

‘3BHK’ trailer: Actor Siddharth is back on the big screen with his upcoming Tamil film ‘3BHK’, a slice-of-life drama that explores a family’s emotional journey to own a home in the city.

The film, directed by ‘8 Thottakkal’ fame Sri Ganesh, is all set to hit theatres on July 4. Alongside Siddharth, veteran actor Sarath Kumar plays a pivotal role, portraying the family patriarch.

The ‘3BHK’ trailer, which dropped recently, offers a touching and relatable look into the lives of a middle-class family living in a rented apartment. Running just over three minutes, it captures the quiet desperation and unshakable hope of a household yearning for stability and respect.

At the centre of it all is Sarath Kumar’s character, a man who has spent his life working hard, yet remains unable to fulfil his dream of buying a home. Now aging and wearied, he pins his hopes on his son, played by Siddharth, to take the baton forward.

But the journey isn’t easy for Siddharth’s character. The trailer hints at the internal and external battles he faces, from academic struggles (his brain is “allergic to books”) to career frustrations.

Lacking a steady income and burdened by expectations, his journey to securing a 3BHK home becomes one of self-worth, responsibility, and deep-rooted emotional conflict.

At the trailer launch, Siddharth got visibly emotional while reflecting on the significance of this film in his career. This marks his 40th movie, a milestone he celebrated by publicly thanking his parents for their unwavering support throughout his journey in cinema.

“My parents are a part of ‘3BHK’, and I mean that deeply,” Siddharth said in Tamil, fighting back tears. “Since I entered this industry, they’ve been there through every step. They supported me, believed in me, and even spent their own money to help me through life. Today, when I told my father this is my 40th film, I saw pride and relief on his face.”

He paused several times during the speech to collect himself, eventually wiping away tears with a handkerchief. “This is an emotional film, and everyone involved in it has made me cry in some way. I’m just grateful that this is the story I get to tell at this point in my career,” he added.

Siddharth also extended heartfelt gratitude to director Sri Ganesh for offering him the role. “Thank you for trusting me with this character. This is not just a film for me — it’s a reflection of so many families and their dreams.”

The actor was last seen in ‘Test’, where he played a seasoned cricketer alongside R. Madhavan and Nayanthara.