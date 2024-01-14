Shah Rukh cheers for Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram

In a delightful exchange of camaraderie, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan expressed his eagerness to witness the cinematic spectacle that is Trivikram Srinivas’ latest creation, “Guntur Kaaram,” featuring the charismatic Mahesh Babu.

The much-anticipated film made its grand entrance into the cinematic realm this Friday, garnering widespread acclaim. Sharing the exhilarating trailer on his social media handle, Shah Rukh Khan conveyed his anticipation for the movie, exclaiming, “Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!”

Read the tweet here:

Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!https://t.co/a0zUlnA1iy Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2024

Mahesh Babu, evidently elated by the endorsement from the Bollywood luminary, reciprocated the love by expressing his gratitude. “Thank you for all your support @iamsrk!! Love to you and all at home!” Mahesh’s acknowledgment of Shah Rukh’s encouragement hinted at a friendship that transcends the boundaries of the film industry.

This exchange of admiration is not a singular occurrence between the two megastars. In a reminiscent nod to their mutual support, when Mahesh Babu’s film “Jawan” hit the screens the previous year, he showered praise on Shah Rukh Khan. Mahesh, captivated by the larger-than-life entertainment delivered by director Atlee Sir, declared, “Jawan… Blockbuster cinema… Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career’s best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched… He’s on fire here. Jawan will break his own records… How cool is that! Stuff of the legends.”

The gracious Shah Rukh Khan reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his gratitude and pledging to continue working tirelessly to provide entertainment. “Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend,” responded the Bollywood stalwart.

This heartwarming exchange underscores the enduring friendship and mutual respect shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu. As Trivikram Srinivas’ “Guntur Kaaram” graced the screens, Shah Rukh Khan once again demonstrated his unwavering support, labeling the film as ‘highly inflammable’ on his social media platform, affirming that the bond between these two cinematic legends continues to blaze bright.