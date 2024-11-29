Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces father Joseph Prabhu’s passing

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the heartbreaking news of her father Joseph Prabhu’s passing on Friday evening.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a poignant message: “Until we meet again dad,” accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Joseph Prabhu, an Anglo-Indian, played a significant role in Samantha’s upbringing alongside her mother, Ninette Prabhu.

In a recent interview, Samantha opened up about her relationship with her father, shedding light on the complexities of their bond. She revealed how her father’s protective nature often translated into underestimating her potential.

“All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation,” she shared. Samantha described her father’s approach as reflective of many Indian parents who, in an attempt to safeguard their children, sometimes unintentionally undermine their confidence.

Recalling one impactful moment, she said, “He told me, ‘You’re not that smart. This is just the standard of Indian education. That is why even you can get a first rank.’” These words left a deep impression on her young mind, making her doubt her abilities for years.

This self-doubt, Samantha explained, followed her into her career. She spoke about her debut film, ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, and how its success initially felt overwhelming. “I’m used to fighting for validation. Suddenly, all these praises came towards me, and I didn’t know how to accept it,” she said.

Over time, Samantha learned to confront her insecurities. She admitted it took over a decade to embrace her imperfections and accept herself as she is. “I realized I’m not perfect, and that’s okay. Being imperfect is pretty cool too,” she said with a smile.

On the work front, Samantha recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj and DK, the series earned widespread praise for its engaging storyline and performances.

Looking ahead, Samantha is gearing up for Netflix’s ‘Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom’, an action-fantasy series created by Raj and DK. The show boasts a stellar cast including Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi.