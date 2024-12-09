Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna reveals she’s already missing ‘Srivalli’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has garnered immense praise for her role as Srivalli in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, recently shared an emotional moment with her fans on Instagram, revealing that she is already beginning to miss the beloved character.

In a heartfelt post, Rashmika shared a glimpse of Srivalli from the film’s shoot and captioned it, “I am starting to miss Srivalli already.”

The much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2’, released on December 5, features Rashmika reprising her role opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s action-packed drama. Alongside Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika’s portrayal of Srivalli has captured the hearts of audiences, becoming an integral part of the film’s success.

Before the film’s release, Allu Arjun spoke fondly of Rashmika, emphasizing how her character’s presence is crucial to the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. At a promotional event, Arjun expressed deep gratitude for Rashmika’s support throughout the filming process, describing her as a source of positivity on set.

He said, “There’s no way this film is complete without Srivalli’s support. Her presence brings such a beautiful, positive energy, and we admire her for it.”

Aside from ‘Pushpa 2’, Rashmika has exciting projects lined up. She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film ‘The Girlfriend’, with a new poster of the movie released on December 8.

The poster reveals that her co-star Vijay Deverakonda will be introducing the film, which has sparked rumors about the duo’s off-screen relationship, with fans buzzing over their alleged romance.

Rashmika also took a moment to reflect on the success of her past films, particularly celebrating the first anniversary of ‘Animal’, a film she described as “very special.” The movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, delves into the emotional father-son relationship and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for ‘Kabir Singh’.

Having made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’, Rashmika has steadily built a diverse filmography across multiple languages, with notable films like ‘Geetha Govindam’, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, ‘Bheeshma’, ‘Sulthan’, and ‘Varisu’.