Rana Daggubati begins filming ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2

Actor Rana Daggubati has kicked off filming for the highly anticipated second season of ‘Rana Naidu’, a gripping series that made waves with its debut. The announcement came via Netflix, who shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set on Tuesday.

In these sneak peeks, viewers catch a glimpse of Rana Daggubati alongside veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati and Bollywood star Arjun Rampal, each embodying intense roles that promise to deepen the drama of the series.

Created by Karan Anshuman and helmed by directors Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra, ‘Rana Naidu’ is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global. The show’s first season garnered praise both locally and globally, drawing viewers into its narrative that explores the clash of powerful personalities in the world of power and celebrity.

Marking a significant collaboration between Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, the series is known for its high stakes and intense family dynamics. Fans were captivated by the performances of actors like Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Vidyarthi, contributing to its widespread acclaim.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, expressed excitement about the show’s return, highlighting its success in captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping storyline and compelling characters. She noted that ‘Rana Naidu’ has been a standout addition to Netflix’s diverse slate of series, promising more twists, turns, and heart-pounding action in its upcoming season.

The first season of ‘Rana Naidu’ premiered in 2023, leaving viewers eager for more of its intricate plot and powerful performances. As filming for season two gets underway, anticipation continues to build among fans who await the next chapter in this thrilling saga.