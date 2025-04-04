Siddhant Chaturvedi meets WWE stars at Netflix gala with Rana Daggubati

Last night in Mumbai turned into a fanboy dream-come-true moment when Bollywood heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi found himself rubbing shoulders with the world of WWE — and not just as a spectator.

The ‘Gully Boy’ star, who’s never shied away from showing off his WWE obsession, got the ultimate backstage pass — or rather, a private dinner table — with none other than Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, flown in by Netflix India for a hush-hush gala event. Oh, and Rana Daggubati casually dropped in too. As you do.

The vibe? Star-studded, playful, and full of WWE drama — minus the ring.

Hosted by Netflix India to mark the beginning of its official WWE streaming partnership (kicking off 1st April 2025), the evening wasn’t your usual red carpet routine. This was a cozy, invite-only celebration that brought together streaming giants, desi cinema swag, and wrestling royalty — all in one room.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, clearly living every WWE fan’s dream, documented the night on Instagram in a collab post with Netflix India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The photos scream fun: Siddhant joking around with Dominik, striking fierce poses with Liv Morgan, and — of course — clutching the iconic WWE Championship belt like a pro. Rana Daggubati also joined in on the banter, adding a dose of South Indian swagger to the mix.

But what made this dinner extra special for Siddhant was meeting Dominik — the son of his longtime WWE idol, Rey Mysterio. Siddhant’s been vocal in the past about how Rey inspired him, so meeting Dominik felt like a full-circle moment.

From watching WrestleMania as a teen to hanging out with the next-gen Mysterio? That’s a level-up, Bollywood-style.

The internet was quick to catch fire. WWE India dropped a spicy “Boht Hard!” in the comments, to which Netflix India cheekily replied, “Aag hi aag hogi bantai.” Siddhant added his own flair with a crisp “Heavy Duty!”— because, why not?

Let’s talk a little about the wrestling stars themselves. Dominik Mysterio, carrying forward his legendary father’s legacy, made WWE history when he became one-half of the first-ever father-son tag team champions. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan, a powerhouse in her own right, is currently one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. She’s also held the Women’s World Championship twice and was crowned the first-ever WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion. Yep, real-life superheroes in sparkly gear.

And Rana Daggubati? He may not have a WWE belt to show off, but he’s no stranger to action — we’re talking about the ‘Baahubali’ guy, after all. Rana, Siddhant, Dominik, and Liv made for a rather unexpected but undeniably cool dinner squad.

As for Siddhant’s day job, he’s keeping busy with upcoming projects. He’s all set to headline ‘Dhadak 2’, and also has ‘Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling’ (yes, that’s the real title) in the works. A few secret projects are also brewing under wraps.