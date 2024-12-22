“Majnu bhai sends his adaab!” Anil Kapoor celebrates 17 years of ‘Welcome’

Seventeen years ago, the cult classic ‘Welcome’ (2007) hit theaters, leaving audiences in splits with its unforgettable humor and iconic characters. Even today, fans fondly remember the film’s hilarious moments and larger-than-life personalities.

Marking the film’s anniversary, Anil Kapoor, who played the beloved Majnu Bhai, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Sharing a collage of movie stills on Instagram, Kapoor expressed his gratitude for the journey and the team behind the movie.

“17 years of ‘Welcome’! What an unforgettable journey with Anees Sahab, Feroz Sahab, Nana, Akshay, Katrina, and Mallika Sherawat. Majnu Bhai sends his adaab, salaam, and sasriyakaal to these amazing artists and the fans who keep the magic alive!” wrote Kapoor, blending his real self with the charm of his iconic character.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Welcome’ brought together a stellar cast, including the legendary Feroz Khan in his final role, alongside Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat. The film’s plot revolved around two quirky gangsters, Uday Shetty (Nana Patekar) and Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor), who are on a mission to find a respectable groom for their sister, Sanjana (Katrina Kaif).

Meanwhile, Dr. Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal) is determined to find a cultured bride for his nephew, Rajiv (Akshay Kumar). When Rajiv falls for Sanjana, a hilarious series of misunderstandings and chaos ensues, making ‘Welcome’ a comedy masterpiece that fans continue to cherish.

Following the success of ‘Welcome’ and its sequel, ‘Welcome Back’, the franchise is gearing up for its third installment, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. The upcoming film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, and more.