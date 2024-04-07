Toy Story 5 release pushed to 2026 in Disney’s calendar shuffle

Disney has just dropped a bombshell of news that’s got fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Get ready to mark your calendars because Woody and Buzz are gearing up for another adventure in ‘Toy Story 5,’ hitting theaters on June 19, 2026. After the mixed reception of ‘Lightyear’ back in 2022, this announcement is like a breath of fresh air for fans of the iconic duo.

But that’s not all folks! Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, is doubling down on beloved franchises, promising more sequels from favorites like Zootopia and Frozen. It’s a clear signal that Disney is all about delivering top-notch entertainment that keeps fans coming back for more.

In the meantime, if you’ve been eagerly awaiting the live-action remake of ‘Moana,’ you’ll have to hold tight a little longer. The release has been pushed back a year to July 10, 2026, to make room for the animated sequel, ‘Moana 2,’ hitting screens this November.

And Star Wars enthusiasts, rejoice! ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ is making its big-screen debut on May 22, 2026, marking a major milestone for the franchise’s return to theaters.

But the surprises don’t end there. Jared Leto’s ‘Tron: Ares’ is ready to hit theaters on October 10, 2025, promising a fresh take on the beloved sci-fi franchise that’s sure to electrify audiences.

As Disney continues to pave the way for more magical adventures, one thing’s for sure: the enchantment of storytelling is alive and well, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for their favorite characters next.