Superstar Rajinikanth is currently focusing on his acting projects and is presently shooting for his upcoming flick, Annaatthe. Reportedly, the makers of the film had planned to shoot the film in North India but have postponed the film’s shoot due to the coronavirus scare in India. As of now, 31 people in India were tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, the team of Annaatthe have decided to drop their plans.

The filmmaker had planned to shoot important sequences in West Bengal and Kolkata. But, it seems that the makers will erect a huge set in Chennai to continue filming. Currently, Rajinikanth and others are on a scheduled break and will resume soon.

Earlier, director Siruthai Siva and team shot an elaborate schedule at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. The entire film is expected to be wrapped before April so that the film could hit the theatres in the second half of 2020.

Earlier, Gopichand had been roped in to play the villain in Annaatthe. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music scored by D Imman.

Annaatthe boasts an ensemble star cast including Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a rural entertainer on the likes of Veeram and Viswasam.