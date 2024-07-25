Dhanush on trolling over buying lavish bungalow and ‘outsider’ label

Dhanush, star of ‘Raanjhanaa,’ has sparked a heated debate on the internet following his comment at the audio launch of his upcoming film ‘Raayan.’ The controversy stems from his recent purchase—a lavish 150 crore bungalow in Chennai’s Poes Garden, near the residences of superstar Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. While sharing a heartfelt anecdote about his extravagant purchase, Dhanush’s self-proclamation as an ‘outsider’ did not sit well with netizens, given his family’s background in the film industry.

Addressing the discussion around his new home, Dhanush said, “If I had known that buying a house in Poes Garden would become such a big topic of conversation, I would have simply bought a small apartment. Should I not buy a house in Poes Garden? Should I live on the street instead?”

Reflecting on his past aspirations, Dhanush reminisced about being 16 and riding past Rajinikanth’s house in Poes Garden. He recalled stopping his bike near Jayalalithaa’s house and dreaming of owning a place in that posh locality. “The Poes Garden house today is a gift to the 16-year-old Venkatesh Prabhu,” he added.

However, controversy arose as Dhanush concluded his speech, mentioning their past struggles. “At that time, we were going through a lot. If ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ hadn’t succeeded, we might have ended up on the streets.” This remark on being an outsider despite his family’s film background sparked social media backlash.

On social media platform X, netizens criticized Dhanush for his comments. One comment pointed out, “It’s ironic when a nepotism beneficiary like #Dhanush talks about starting from scratch…Your family has a cinema background, and you had easy access during your early movies. And now you talk about coming from the streets? Do you even know what streets are?” Others noted that Dhanush’s father financed his debut project when he was 18, and he married Rajinikanth’s daughter by age 20 after achieving success.

While some criticized him, many fans defended Dhanush, urging critics to appreciate his journey if they cannot find inspiration in it.

Looking ahead, Dhanush has several releases lined up. His directorial debut ‘Raayan,’ featuring Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram, is set to release this Friday. He also has projects like ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam,’ ‘Ilaiyaraaja,’ and ‘Kubera,’ co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, in the pipeline.