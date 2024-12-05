Pushpa 2 smashes box office with 28.94 cr on day 1: Early reports

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has finally arrived in theatres, and its box office debut is making waves. The much-anticipated sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ hit screens with premiere shows on Wednesday night in select cities, followed by early morning screenings from 4:30 am on Thursday, a special allowance granted by the Telangana government.

With the high demand, ticket prices for these early shows saw a steep rise, some as high as Rs 800 for the first screening. This pricing strategy, along with the special shows, has helped the film achieve a massive opening, earning an impressive Rs 28.94 crore across all languages by 10 am on Thursday, as per Sacnilk’s report.

Advance bookings have been exceptional for the action-packed drama, directed by Sukumar. The film sold nearly 32 lakh tickets for approximately 32,000 shows ahead of its release. Popular ticketing platform BookMyShow reported over 3 million tickets sold by Thursday morning, underscoring the film’s massive anticipation.

In Hyderabad, the film is already a blockbuster, with most shows sold out. The situation is similar in Delhi-NCR, where evening and night shows are filling up quickly, even though Thursday is a working day. However, some users have faced issues with the BookMyShow platform crashing while attempting to book tickets, though there has been no official comment from the site about this.

The film has screenings on more than 12,000 screens worldwide, making its global release truly massive. Given the demand and packed theatres, ‘Pushpa 2’ is expected to make a spectacular opening, with industry experts predicting it will gross over Rs 250 crore globally on its release day, factoring in the special Wednesday screenings.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is a sequel to the critically acclaimed ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which earned Allu Arjun his first National Award.

With strong early numbers, ‘Pushpa 2’ looks ready for a record-breaking run at the box office.