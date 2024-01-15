Prabhas unveils first look of ‘The Raja Saab’

Prabhas, the superstar, marked the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti by unveiling the first look poster of his upcoming romantic horror film, ‘The Raja Saab.’ Taking to Instagram, he shared the captivating poster with a caption that read, “Presenting #TheRajaSaab’s First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!”

The poster showcases Prabhas in a black shirt and vibrant dhoti, smiling and strolling down an empty street while firecrackers illuminate the background. Prabhas will play the titular role of ‘The Raja Saab’ in the movie.

See Prabhas’ post here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, also known as Maruthi, whose notable works include ‘Prema Katha Chitram’ (2013), ‘Mahanubhavudu’ (2017), and ‘Prati Roju Pandage’ (2019), ‘The Raja Saab’ is anticipated to be a grand horror experience. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Speaking about the project, Maruthi expressed, “‘The Raja Saab’ stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honor and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are ready to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed,” according to Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Prabhas, recently seen in the well-received action thriller ‘Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire,’ is ready to star in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film will release on May 9, 2024. Additionally, Prabhas has the film ‘Spirit,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in his upcoming projects. (ANI)