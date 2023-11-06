Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 1’ Stays on Schedule for December 22 Release

Prabhas’ eagerly anticipated movie, “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,” is sticking to its original release date, much to the relief of fans. There were rumors circulating that the film’s premiere might be postponed to avoid a box office showdown with “Dunki,” but now it’s official – “Salaar” is on track for its scheduled release. The trailer is expected to drop at the end of November or in early December, heightening the anticipation among the audience.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring Prabhas in the lead role, “Salaar Part 1” is generating considerable excitement. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 22, 2023, and it marks the first collaboration between Neel and Prabhas. Produced by Hombale Films, it boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is an upcoming Telugu-language action thriller, written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Prabhas takes on the titular character, and the supporting cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. The film’s journey began in December 2020, with principal photography commencing in January 2021 near Godavarikhani, Telangana.

The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, and the cinematography is skillfully handled by Bhuvan Gowda. Mark your calendars for December 22, 2023, as the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release. Notably, it will go head to head with “Dunki,” starring SRK, which is scheduled for release one day prior.

The filming of “Salaar” had its share of ups and downs. The shoot began on January 29, 2021, in the coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana. The first schedule wrapped up in February 2021. The second schedule commenced in August 2021 in Hyderabad, with approximately 30% of the shoot completed by March 2022. However, production was temporarily halted due to the release of Prabhas’ “Radhe Shyam” (2022) and Neel’s “K.G.F: Chapter 2” (2022). Plans were in place to resume shooting in May.

Unfortunately, Prabhas sustained a knee fracture in March while on vacation in Spain, causing further delays. In June 2022, a new shooting schedule got underway at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, with Prabhas and Haasan rejoining the sets. During this phase, the team undertook a breathtaking 20-minute action sequence in the middle of the sea, spending about ₹10 crore on the scene.

Now, as the release date draws nearer, fans can’t wait to witness the much-anticipated “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire” on the big screen. With its star-studded cast and the anticipation it has generated, it’s poised to make a significant impact when it finally hits theaters on December 22, 2023.