PM Modi pays tribute to veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of beloved Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, who died on Saturday, November 9, following ongoing health issues.

The actor was a cherished figure in Tamil cinema, known for his memorable roles that resonated deeply with audiences across generations.

Modi shared his tribute on social media, praising Ganesh and his dedication to his craft. “Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. And he will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” read the Prime Minister’s post.

Tributes poured in from across the Tamil film industry as fellow actors, directors, and fans remembered Delhi Ganesh’s enduring impact on cinema.

Actor Karthi took to his social media, writing, “Saddened by the demise of Delhi Ganesh sir. His iconic roles in numerous films and his ability to bring unforgettable characters to life on screen will forever be etched in the history of Tamil cinema. You will be deeply missed, sir.”

Other well-known figures in the Tamil film fraternity, including Sivakumar, Senthil, Radha Ravi, and Santhana Bharathi, also expressed their grief, each highlighting the significant role Delhi Ganesh played in shaping Tamil cinema. Colleagues and fans alike remembered him for his humility, versatility, and deep connection to the art of performance.

Delhi Ganesh’s final rites are scheduled for November 11 in Chennai, with his mortal remains kept in Ramapuram for family and friends to pay their respects.

Known for his versatility, Delhi Ganesh carved a niche as one of Tamil cinema’s most respected character actors, appearing in over 400 films during his illustrious career of more than four decades.