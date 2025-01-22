Namrata Shirodkar celebrates 53rd birthday with wishes from Mahesh Babu and kids

Former Miss India and actress Namrata Shirodkar turned 53 today, and her family made sure to make the day extra special.

Her husband, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, led the celebrations with a touching birthday message on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sharing a stunning photo of Namrata Shirodkar posing against a snowy backdrop, Mahesh wrote, “Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!”

Advertisement

Tollywood superstar #MaheshBabu wished his wife #NamrataShirodkar on her 53rd birthday. He shared a stunning picture of her on Instagram, calling her an “incredible woman”. Mahesh thanked Namrata for making every day “brighter and better.” #Tollywood #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/GNKfhjJOGX — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 22, 2025

The couple’s children, Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni, also poured their hearts out on social media. Gautam shared a lovely family photo featuring Namrata, Sitara, and himself, accompanied by a heartfelt note: “Happy Birthday, Amma! Today is your special day, and I’m missing you so much. Thank you for everything you do and continue to do for us. Love you!”

Sitara, the youngest in the family, posted a sweet selfie with her mother, adding, “I just love, love, love you, and I’m so lucky to call you mine. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, Amma. You deserve the world and more!”

Namrata and Mahesh Babu have been married since February 2005. The couple first met on the sets of the Telugu film ‘Vamsi’, where their love story began. Over the years, they’ve built a beautiful family, often sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’. His next project, an untitled film directed by SS Rajamouli, recently began shooting in Hyderabad.