Mohanlal transforms into fierce Kirata in ‘Kannappa’ first look

Fans of Mohanlal were in for an exciting surprise this Monday morning when the first-look poster of ‘Kannappa’ was unveiled. The poster reveals Mohanlal in an intense, tribal look, as he takes on the role of Kirata, a fierce character from the mythological tale of ‘Kannappa’, a devout follower of Lord Shiva.

In the striking image, Mohanlal sports black face paint, a massive beard, and long hair, embodying the raw, primal energy of the legendary figure.

Advertisement

He is holding a sword, dressed in a way that reflects the character’s ancient warrior spirit. The poster also highlights Mohanlal’s powerful persona with the tagline: “Master of the Pashupatastra! The victor over the victorious. The legendary Kirata of the forest.”

Advertisement

Sharing the poster on social media, actor Vishnu Manchu expressed his excitement about working with Mohanlal, calling him “one of the greatest actors of our time.” He also teased fans about the intensity of the sequence featuring Mohanlal, writing, “This entire sequence will be .”

‘KIRATA’! The legend Sri. Mohanlal in #Kannappa. I had the honor of sharing the screen space with one of the greatest Actor of our time. This entire sequence will be ! @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/q9imkDZIxz — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) December 16, 2024

Directed by Mukesh Kumar, ‘Kannappa’ is a fantasy drama based on the true story of Kannappa, a man who becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

The film features an impressive star cast, including Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Vishnu Manchu. Earlier this year, the team showcased the teaser of the film at the Cannes Film Festival, generating significant buzz.

The screenplay credit for ‘Kannappa’ goes to Vishnu Manchu, with the story credited to Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Eshwar Reddy, G. Nageswara Reddy, and Thota Prasad.

Produced by Mohan Babu, the film is going to hit theatres on April 25, 2025, and promises to be a major cinematic event, blending mythology with larger-than-life storytelling.