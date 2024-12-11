Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar share the spotlight at ‘Barroz’ trailer launch

Mumbai was abuzz with excitement as Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar came together for the grand trailer launch of ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’. The event, held in Mumbai, was a significant one for Mohanlal, as the film marks his debut as a director.

At the launch, Mohanlal greeted Akshay Kumar with a warm bear hug, setting a friendly and lively tone for the event. The two stars posed for the cameras and engaged in a fun-filled conversation, much to the delight of the audience.

Akshay Kumar looked stylish in a crisp white shirt paired with khaki trousers and sunglasses, while Mohanlal chose a rust-colored blazer over a white shirt and dark blue trousers, exuding the confidence of a seasoned star.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

‘Barroz’ is set to release on December 25, 2024, in 3D and multiple formats, offering viewers a captivating cinematic experience. Based on Mohanlal’s novel, ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’ is a children’s fantasy that tells the story of Barroz, the guardian of a legendary treasure.

The film features an impressive cast, including Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles.

Filming for ‘Barroz’ began in March 2021, with locations spanning Kochi, Goa, Bangkok, and Chennai. This creates a visually diverse backdrop for the adventure.

While the spotlight was on ‘Barroz’, Akshay Kumar also made headlines with his announcement about his next project, ‘Bhooth Bangla’.

On December 10, Akshay shared his excitement about reuniting with Priyadarshan, with whom he has delivered several hits. The horror-comedy, set to begin production in early 2025, will hit theaters on April 2, 2026.

Alongside Akshay, actors Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani will star in the film. This collaboration promises to deliver a blend of thrills and laughs. Akshay posted the first look of the film on Instagram, expressing his joy at working with Priyadarshan once again. He teased fans with the promise of a “double dose” of fear and comedy.

The collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan has produced ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Garam Masala’, and ‘De Dana Dan’. This makes their reunion after 14 years a highly anticipated event.

Akshay’s birthday in September added to the excitement. He unveiled the motion poster for ‘Bhooth Bangla’, where he holds a bowl with a black cat on his shoulder.