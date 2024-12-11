Karisma Kapoor gets PM Modi’s autograph for her kids

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, known for iconic films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and ‘Raja Hindustani’, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi alongside her family.

The Kapoor family, often regarded as the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, shared a special moment with the PM. This comes ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, the legendary actor and filmmaker.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karisma Kapoor posted photos of the meeting, expressing gratitude for the PM’s hospitality.

The actress wrote, “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.”

The post also highlighted Raj Kapoor’s enduring impact on Indian cinema. “As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire generations. We are proud to showcase his iconic films through the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ from December 13-15, 2024, featuring 10 films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas,” she added.

Raj Kapoor, born on December 14, 1924, in Peshawar (modern-day Pakistan), was the eldest son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. His work as an actor and producer earned him numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards.

Two of his films, ‘Awaara’ and ‘Boot Polish’, competed at the Cannes Film Festival in 1951 and 1955, respectively.

Over his career, Kapoor received some of India’s highest honors. This includes the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988. These awards recognized his immense contribution to the arts.

Earlier this year, the International Film Festival of India in Goa paid tribute to Raj Kapoor. The event invited his grandson, actor Ranbir Kapoor, to share stories about the cinematic icon.