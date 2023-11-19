Mansoor Ali Khan Called Out for Misogynistic Comments about Co-Star Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan recently stirred up controversy with his derogatory remarks about co-star Trisha during a recent interview about their film ‘Leo.’ The actor’s comments did not sit well with Trisha, who promptly responded to his disrespectful statements. The controversy has since snowballed, with several celebrities joining Trisha in condemning Mansoor’s remarks on a public platform.

According to an ANI report, Mansoor Ali Khan shared in the interview that upon learning he would be working with Trisha in ‘Leo,’ he anticipated a particular scene. He expressed his expectations, saying, “I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies, and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

In response to Mansoor’s comments, Trisha took to social media to address the situation. She highlighted the “vile and disgusting manner” in which Mansoor spoke about her, condemning his words as disrespectful, sexist, repulsive, misogynistic, and in bad taste. Trisha firmly stated that she is grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him, vowing to ensure it never happens throughout her film career. She emphasized that individuals like Mansoor bring a bad name to mankind.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also expressed his disappointment and anger on Twitter, addressing the misogynistic comments made by Mansoor Ali Khan. Despite having worked together in the same team, Kanagaraj stressed that respect for women, fellow artists, and professionals should be non-negotiable in any industry. He unequivocally condemned Mansoor’s behavior.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of respecting women in the film industry, with Trisha and other celebrities taking a stand against such derogatory attitudes. The backlash against Mansoor Ali Khan serves as a reminder that inappropriate and disrespectful behavior has no place in the professional world, and individuals must be held accountable for their words and actions.