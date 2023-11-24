‘Forgive me’: Mansoor Ali Khan Apologizes to Trisha for His ‘Derogatory’ Remark

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, facing backlash for alleged misogynistic remarks against his ‘Leo’ co-star Trisha Krishnan, issued an apology to the actress on Friday.

In a released statement, Mansoor Ali Khan said, “My co-actress Trisha, forgive me. May God bless me by having me attend your wedding.”

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, summoned Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station.

The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan, acting on an order from DGP Shankar Jiwal.

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognizance of the matter earlier and directed the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

After summons, Mansoor Ali Khan requested more time, citing a throat infection.

The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan surfaced on social media, where he is purportedly heard expressing his hope for a rape scene in ‘Leo’ starring Trisha, similar to scenes in his earlier films with stars like Khushboo and Roja.

“When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done rape scenes in a number of movies, and it’s not new for me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule,” Khan purportedly said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan do not share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film ‘Leo’ but have pivotal roles in the film.

Responding to Khan’s remarks, Trisha posted on the microblogging site X, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing, but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him, and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also criticized the actor over his comments, posting on X, “Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist, disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a blot in our society.” (ANI)

[The story, originally from a syndicated feed, has been revised for improved coherence.]