Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate son Gautam’s graduation

In a heartwarming celebration, Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, recently graduated from high school, sparking joy and pride among his family members. The proud father, superstar Mahesh Babu, shared his excitement and heartfelt wishes on Instagram, touching the hearts of many fans and followers.

Mahesh Babu posted, “My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you’ll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you’re always loved! I am a proud father today.” The emotional post resonated deeply with his audience, reflecting the actor’s deep bond with his son.

The celebration was a family affair, with Mahesh’s wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara, joining in to share their joy. Namrata’s message to Gautam was both touching and inspiring. She wrote, “My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much.”

Sitara, Gautam’s younger sister, also expressed her excitement in a more playful manner. She shared videos and pictures from the ceremony, adding a light-hearted touch with her caption, “mewing boss graduated.”

The family’s joy was evident in the photos and videos shared online, capturing moments of laughter, pride, and celebration. Namrata was seen cheering enthusiastically, her joy unmistakable as she supported her son on his big day.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for an exciting role in S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming adventure saga. The actor has been undergoing rigorous physical training to prepare for the part. A few months ago, Mahesh traveled to Germany to train with a fitness expert, and since then, he has been dedicatedly working on his fitness.

This milestone in Gautam’s life marks the beginning of a new journey, with the loving support of his family. The heartfelt messages from his parents and sister reflect the close-knit bond they share and the immense pride they have in his accomplishments.