Panchayat season 3 drops tomorrow: Jitendra Kumar shares BTS

The highly anticipated season 3 of Panchayat is just a day away from release, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Jitendra Kumar, the show’s lead, recently took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snippets from the promotional activities. In his latest reel, he gives fans a glimpse into his makeup routine, the production process, lighthearted moments with the crew, and even his meals. He captioned the video “intezaar,” meaning “wait,” which perfectly captures the sentiment of fans who have been eagerly awaiting this new season.

The comment section of Jitendra’s post was flooded with enthusiastic responses. One fan humorously remarked, “Dekh raha Binod kaise intezaar karwaya jaa raha hai,” while another simply stated, “Eagerly waiting to watch Panchayat 3.” Another fan captured the essence of the show by commenting, “Sachiv ji is not a person but an emotion.”

The trailer for the new season not only resolves the cliffhanger from the previous installment but also sets the stage for fresh adventures in the quaint village of Phulera. Abhishek, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, defiantly announces his return to the village, promising viewers a thrilling blend of comedy, drama, and touching moments.

Panchayat has resonated deeply with audiences due to its relatable characters, humorous plot twists, and insightful commentary on rural life and politics. This beloved series has cemented its place in the hearts of viewers, making it one of the most cherished shows in recent memory. As the new season approaches, fans are marking their calendars, ready to dive back into the world of Phulera.

In the upcoming season, Abhishek Tripathi’s journey continues as he navigates the complexities of village politics. Despite his initial attempts to stay away from the political turmoil, Abhishek finds himself inevitably drawn back into the local elections for a new pradhan (village head). The series promises to deliver more of the heartfelt and humorous storytelling that fans have come to love.

So get ready to join Abhishek and the rest of the Phulera community for another unforgettable season of Panchayat. The wait is almost over, and the new chapter is ready to bring laughter, intrigue, and plenty of heartwarming moments.