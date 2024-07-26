Wamiqa Gabbi shakes off airport fashion pressure, debuts on runway

Amid the growing trend of celebrities being scrutinized for their airport attire, actress Wamiqa Gabbi is pushing back against this superficial pressure. She recently made headlines by discussing how she approaches her personal style and public appearances.

Wamiqa, known for her candid personality, has made it clear that she dresses for herself, not for the paparazzi or social media critics. In an interview with ANI, she shared her philosophy on fashion, saying, “I don’t take airport-look pressure. I dress up for myself. I used to think that good clothes were only for special occasions, but life is too short for that mindset. If I want to dress up every day, I will, without feeling any pressure. It’s really quite unnecessary.”

Gabbi’s refreshing take on personal style highlights a growing trend among celebrities who are choosing authenticity over public expectations. Her attitude resonates with many who feel burdened by the constant need to conform to external standards.

Advertisement

Recently, Wamiqa Gabbi also made a splash at India Couture Week 2024, where she debuted as a runway model. Walking the ramp for renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she showcased two stunning outfits. On the first day of the event, held at the Taj Palace in Delhi, Wamiqa graced the stage in an ivory lehenga adorned with intricate Resham embroidery, pearls, and crystals from the ‘Botanical Bloom’ collection. She concluded the show in a striking red lehenga from the ‘Bridal Gota’ collection, featuring elaborate Gota and Zardozi work, and embellished with crystals.

Reflecting on her runway debut, Wamiqa admitted, “I never imagined that my first ramp walk would be for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It felt like a dream come true. I was nervous before stepping onto the ramp, but once I was out there, it all fell into place.”

Looking ahead, Wamiqa Gabbi is set to appear alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film “Baby John,” slated for release in December 2024. Her evolving career and unique perspective on fashion continue to captivate fans and set her apart in the entertainment industry.