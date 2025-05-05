Lakshmi Manchu on saree obsession: “I even walk into coffee shops draped in one!”

If there’s one thing Lakshmi Manchu loves more than the camera, it’s a good saree — especially one with history woven into every thread.

The actress, known for wearing many hats — producer, director, stage performer — recently hosted an event that was nothing short of a love letter to India’s rich textile heritage.

Celebrating the elegance of Kanchipuram and Kota sarees, Lakshmi turned the spotlight on handwoven treasures crafted by traditional weavers. And she wasn’t just a celebrity face lending her name. This was deeply personal.

“In Mumbai, even the so-called ‘real zari’ isn’t actually real,” she said candidly. So, she took matters into her own hands — literally. “I went on a hunt to source authentic zari from master artisans. I’ve even hand-drawn Kalamkari designs that surprised the weavers themselves!”

For Lakshmi Manchu, a saree is not just clothing. It’s identity. Culture. Feminine power draped in six yards.

“I walk into coffee shops in Mumbai wearing a saree,” she said with pride. “It’s the most beautiful, the most feminine garment. It’s time we stop saving it just for weddings and festivals and start embracing it as a part of everyday life.”

And that’s exactly what she did with her curated saree showcase — blending traditional craftsmanship with modern storytelling.

As a staunch supporter of the “Make in India” initiative, Lakshmi sees the saree as more than fabric; she sees it as a symbol of self-reliance, legacy, and artistry.

Though she’s deeply rooted in Indian culture, Lakshmi’s career has always been a global one. Many might be surprised to learn that her acting debut happened not in Tollywood, but in Hollywood — on the popular TV show ‘Las Vegas’, where she played opposite James Lesure.

A few quick cameos followed — including appearances in ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Mystery ER’ — but she soon turned filmmaker, producing, directing, and acting in ‘Perfect Lives’, which made its way to the La Femme Film Festival in Los Angeles in 2006.

Back home, she explored the theatre world with a memorable performance as Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’. And in 2022, she returned to the silver screen in the Malayalam action-thriller ‘Monster’, starring opposite industry giant Mohanlal.