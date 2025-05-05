Shah Rukh Khan to roar at Met Gala? Sabyasachi drops ‘Bengal Tiger’ hint!

The Met Gala 2025 may just be graced by none other than Bollywood royalty himself — Shah Rukh Khan. While there’s been no official confirmation from the actor’s side, a cryptic post from celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has all but set the internet ablaze with speculation.

On Monday morning, Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories to drop what can only be a subtle bomb.

The first slide simply read: “KING KHAN.” That alone was enough to make fans sit up.

But just as hearts began racing, he followed it up with another post that read: “KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER”—accompanied by his brand’s iconic logo featuring the majestic tiger.

Cue the collective gasp from the internet.

The “Bengal Tiger” isn’t just a random phrase. For those familiar with Sabyasachi’s design language, the tiger is a recurring motif — symbolizing power, grace, and, in this case, a larger-than-life persona that perfectly aligns with SRK’s legacy.

Fans now believe this is a hint at the red carpet outfit for the outfit of Shah Rukh Khan for the Met Gala. Could it be opulent? Traditional? A fusion of Indian royalty and modern flair? Knowing Sabyasachi, it’ll be unforgettable.

Adding fuel to the speculation: Shah Rukh Khan has already landed in New York, just days before fashion’s biggest night out. Coincidence? Fans think not.

The Met Gala, to take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is popular for its dramatic themes and high-octane fashion moments.

This year’s theme, ‘“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,”’ will pay tribute to the influence of Black culture on global fashion. The exhibit is expected to explore how craftsmanship, individuality, and identity shape style across generations.

With co-chairs like Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A\$AP Rocky, and Lewis Hamilton, this year’s gala is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic in recent memory. And if SRK walks the carpet for the first time, it’ll mark a monumental moment — not just for Indian representation, but for fans who’ve waited years to see the megastar join the global fashion elite.

While no official announcement is there (yet), the signs are hard to ignore.