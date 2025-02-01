Union Budget: UP-based artist designs charcoal portrait of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Amroha-based artist Zuhaib Khan, who uses graphite-charcoal to create artwork, has made an 8-foot-long portrait of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to mark the presentation of the Union Budget.

Speaking with ANI, Zuhaib said, “Through the portrait, I have tried to express my expectations with the budget that it will help our Indian Rupee to strengthen. I hope it contributes to our nation’s progress.”

Advertisement

Not only Zuhaib but Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also used his creative talent to mark the presentation of the Union Budget. He created a sand sculpture on Puri Beach depicting the Union Budget 2025.

Advertisement

“I have created a sand art welcoming the Union Budget 2025. This art is created by 4 tonnes of sand with the message of Welcome Union Budget 2025 written on it. The eyes of the country and the world are on the Union Budget 2025, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” Sudarshan told ANI.

Before presenting the budget in Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu offered ‘dahi-chini’ to the Union Finance Minister. This is a customary sign of wishing good luck. During their meeting, the Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President. Meanwhile, the Union cabinet meeting began in Parliament where the Budget was ratified before its presentation in Parliament.

A day earlier, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday projected India’s economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

The survey tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

“The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption.

On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent,” it said.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation.