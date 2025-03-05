Kannada actress Ranya Rao arrested by DRI for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai

Actress Ranya Rao has been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.

The actress, known for her roles in films like ‘Maanikya’ and ‘Pataki,’ was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru on the evening of March 3, 2025.

Advertisement

Ranya, who is the stepdaughter of DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a special court judge for financial offences on the evening of March 4.

Advertisement

Following the hearing, the judge ordered that she be sent to judicial custody until March 18, 2025.

According to DRI officials, Ranya had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight. The DRI team had been tipped off about her involvement in gold smuggling, and they had stationed themselves at the airport two hours prior to her arrival. After her flight landed around 7 PM, she was arrested and taken into custody.

Before being transferred to judicial custody, Ranya underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During questioning, she claimed that her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials allege that she was in possession of gold, which was being smuggled into India illegally.

The gold found in her possession weighed a total of 14.8 kilograms, a significant amount that has raised concerns over the extent of the smuggling operation.

At present, Ranya remains in judicial custody as the DRI continues its investigation into the case.