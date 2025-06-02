Kamal Haasan celebrates Mani Ratnam in a birthday post ahead of ‘Thug Life’

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to social media on Monday to wish acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam on his birthday, calling him not just a collaborator but a lifelong companion in cinema.

In a touching post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Haasan reminisced about their long-standing relationship that began with the iconic ‘Nayakan’ and has now come full circle with their upcoming project ‘Thug Life’.

“From ‘Nayakan’ to ‘Thug Life’, we’ve travelled a long path together, not just as professionals, but as friends, family, and fellow dreamers,” Haasan wrote.

He added that Ratnam has always been a steadying presence, someone whose deep understanding of cinema has been a guiding force in moments of uncertainty.

Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam. From Nayakan to Thug Life, we’ve journeyed through time together — as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema. Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of… pic.twitter.com/PVb9ejWdwL — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2025

“Your stories add layers and soul to the art of filmmaking. May you keep telling them. Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan,” he concluded the note for Mani Ratnam.

Their reunion has excited fans for good reason. ‘Thug Life’, which marks their first collaboration in nearly four decades, is set to release on June 5.

Expectations are sky-high, not just because of the people involved but because of the scale and promise the film carries.

Haasan plays Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan — a name that already hints at a powerful on-screen presence. The film, backed by Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies, has been described as a sweeping saga of power, rebellion, and resilience. Joining Haasan in key roles are Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami, making for an impressive ensemble cast.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts of some heavyweights as well. Music is by none other than A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, editing by Ratnam’s long-time collaborator Sreekar Prasad, and action choreography by Anbariv.

In recent interviews, Haasan has spoken candidly about the confidence he has in ‘Thug Life’. So much so, that he revealed an unusual distribution strategy. While satellite and OTT rights sell, the rest of the distribution is being handled in-house by Haasan’s team.

“This isn’t a challenge to others in the business,” Haasan clarified. “But it shows the trust we have in this film. We’re cinema farmers. We’ve prepared the soil, we’ve sown the seeds. Mani sir is my comrade in this, we want to keep cinema rooted in passion, not just profit.”