Ali Fazal: “You don’t get offered a Mani Ratnam film every day”

Actor Ali Fazal is all set to dive into cinematic world of Mani Ratnam with ‘Thug Life’, a film he describes as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The actor shared that saying yes to the project was a no-brainer, the name ‘Mani Ratnam’ alone was enough.

“When Mani Ratnam calls, you answer and it’s not just a film offer, it’s an invitation into a legacy of powerful storytelling,” Ali Fazal Fazal said. “And to be sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan? That’s not something you even dream about every day.”

For Fazal, ‘Thug Life’ isn’t just another film — it’s a defining moment in his career. “There are those rare calls in life where you know, instantly, things are about to shift. This was one of them,” he added.

The film brings together some of the biggest names from different film industries across India. Set to release on June 5 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ‘Thug Life’ is shaping up to be a massive pan-India spectacle.

Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam and headlined by Kamal Haasan, it promises an intense mix of drama, action, and emotion — classic Ratnam territory.

“It is the kind of large-scale, deeply emotional storytelling. I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like this,” Fazal said. “This one feels special on every level.”

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal is also gearing up for the release of ‘Metro…In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu. The film explores the nuances of modern love and relationships. It continues the thematic legacy of Basu’s 2007 hit ‘Life in a… Metro’.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the ensemble drama will hit theatres on July 4.