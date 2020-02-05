Southern Cinema has been making its way. South stars even have their wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore now. On Wednesday, actress Kajal Aggarwal becomes the first South Indian actress who has for her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore.

The actress launched her wax statue in the presence of her parents and sister Nisha Aggarwal.

The pictures and photos from the same have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Kajal posing with her wax statue and she surely can’t get over it. As Kajal’s wax statue has become the talk of the town, here’s a look at the list of South celebrities who have achieved this feat in the past.

Prabhas

Actor Prabhas has got a wax statue at the Bangkok Madame Tussauds. The statue looked exactly like his Baahubali character from the film. Prabhas became the first-ever South Indian actor to have his statue at Madame Tussauds.

Sridevi

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as trio unveiled late Sridevi’s wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore on September 4, 2019. The wax statue looked mirror image of the stunning late actress. It is a replica of Sridevi’s iconic look from the Mr India song “Hawa Hawai.”

Mahesh Babu

Madame Tussauds wax statue of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was unveiled in Hyderabad in March 2019. For the first time ever, the team of Madame Tussauds Singapore got a wax statue to India for public display.