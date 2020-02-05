Southern Cinema has been making its way. South stars even have their wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore now. On Wednesday, actress Kajal Aggarwal becomes the first South Indian actress who has for her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore.
View this post on Instagram
Success is usually measured through tangible consumerism. A new house, a swanky car, first class travels to exotic destinations. I’ve somehow never felt the thrill in any of this. People often questioned what success meant. Point is, I never felt I was successful. I’ve found my joy in moments. Moments of growth, moments where I’ve enjoyed my work to the level of being lost in it. I’ve felt so consumed that it’s meditational in quality. Finding your own person, equilibrium, regardless of expectations and pressure is true success! Staying loyal to your tribe and being treated with equality is being successful! The joy of discovering new experiences even though you’ve been exposed to the diverse plethora this world has to offer – success! Your innocence, your eagerness, your passion topped with a whole lot of curiosity to learn, defines success in my mind. I’m blessed to have found all of this in this lifetime and hope to reach the zenith of realising that I know nothing at all !
The actress launched her wax statue in the presence of her parents and sister Nisha Aggarwal.
View this post on Instagram
The pictures and photos from the same have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, Kajal posing with her wax statue and she surely can’t get over it. As Kajal’s wax statue has become the talk of the town, here’s a look at the list of South celebrities who have achieved this feat in the past.
Prabhas
Actor Prabhas has got a wax statue at the Bangkok Madame Tussauds. The statue looked exactly like his Baahubali character from the film. Prabhas became the first-ever South Indian actor to have his statue at Madame Tussauds.
Sridevi
Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as trio unveiled late Sridevi’s wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore on September 4, 2019. The wax statue looked mirror image of the stunning late actress. It is a replica of Sridevi’s iconic look from the Mr India song “Hawa Hawai.”
View this post on Instagram
Mahesh Babu
Madame Tussauds wax statue of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was unveiled in Hyderabad in March 2019. For the first time ever, the team of Madame Tussauds Singapore got a wax statue to India for public display.