‘HIT: The third case’ teaser unveils Nani as a ruthless cop, film releases May 2025!

Tollywood star Nani is back in action, and this time, he’s more intense than ever. The teaser for his upcoming film, ‘HIT: The Third Case’, dropped on Monday, coinciding with the actor’s 41st birthday.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the third installment of the ‘HIT’ franchise promises a gripping crime thriller packed with action, mystery, and an unforgiving protagonist.

Advertisement

The teaser offers a glimpse into a chilling murder investigation that takes a dangerous turn. Nani steps into the shoes of Arjun Sarkaar, a no-nonsense cop who is there when the case becomes too complex for the police to handle.

Advertisement

With a brooding presence and fierce energy, Nani’s character takes charge in a series of high-intensity moments that set the tone for the film. The final shot, where he executes a brutal takedown in a white tuxedo, hints at the raw action the film has in store.

Produced under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, ‘HIT: The Third Case’ is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2025. Originally made in Telugu, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, expanding its reach across India. Mickey J Meyer has composed the film’s music.

Meanwhile, Nani has another exciting project in the works. The actor recently announced that celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander will be creating the music for his next film, ‘The Paradise’. Directed by Srikanth Odela, this project marks their second collaboration after the successful ‘Dasara’.

Taking to social media, Nani shared his enthusiasm, writing, “We are on our hat-trick 🙂 This will be epic. #Paradise is an ‘N’Ani’Odela Film now. Welcome on board, dear @anirudhofficial.”

Fans were quick to react, eagerly anticipating the duo’s next musical masterpiece, especially after their work on ‘Jersey’.

Set in Hyderabad, ‘The Paradise’ is likely to bring an intense storyline to the big screen. While production has recently begun, further details about the cast and crew remain under wraps.

With ‘HIT: The Third Case’ and ‘The Paradise’ in the pipeline, Nani is on a roll. His recent films, including ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, ‘Hi Nanna’, and ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, have all received good reviews.