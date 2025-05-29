‘HIT: The Third Case’ Twitter (X) reviews are in: Here’s what netizens think

After much anticipation and a box office run that left Telugu film buffs talking, ‘HIT: The Third Case’ has finally dropped on Netflix, and the reactions are… intense, to say the least.

The crime thriller, headlined by “Natural Star” Nani and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has made its digital debut in multiple languages, giving fans across the country (and globe) a chance to dive into the third installment of the popular HIT series.

Advertisement

Starring ‘KGF’ breakout Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, the film continues the saga of the Homicide Intervention Team, this time sending a no-nonsense cop (Nani) into the murky depths of a grisly murder investigation.

Advertisement

Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and the scenic valleys of Jammu & Kashmir, the movie delivers on its promise of visual intensity — thanks to Sanu Varghese’s crisp cinematography — and a pulsing score by Mickey J. Meyer.

But while some fans are raving about Nani’s brooding performance, others feel the film stumbles when it comes to its plot.

Watched #HIT3TheThirdCase Nani goes berserk with full fledge violence ripping and cutting baddies apart. One of his best in terms of anger, blood boiling emotions and hair rising action sequences. The plot keeps you hooked till the end and background music is terrific. (8/10) pic.twitter.com/ZSkPiQWOL7 — p͏r͏a͏t͏e͏e͏k͏. (@iTheVengeance_) May 29, 2025

Arjun Sarkaar is here to end this May with his mayhem

Watch HIT: The Third Case, now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.#HitTheThirdCaseOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/qDnwOdjbSa — Kurnool Nani fans association (@nanifckurnool) May 29, 2025

Does fall a little short when compared to the previous parts, especially on the investigation part, but it works to an extent and takes the HIT world to a darker place. Nani was an absolute beast in this and he’s so damn good in action pic.twitter.com/uJRaUprtT5 — Jathushh (@Jathushh) May 29, 2025

NATURAL STAR #Nani Recent Blockbuster #HIT3 from HIT franchise is Streaming on Netflix Chudanu vallu Cheseyandi amma — (@Steve118_) May 29, 2025

Nani Anna acting was wild massive

Most favorite film recent times hit 3 was super good every cast was perfect#Hit3 #Nani — stylish Star Lakshmi (@Stylisstarlaxmi) May 29, 2025

Just watched Hit. The 3rd case. Nani ate Animal for Breakfast.#HIT3 #HIT3TheThirdCase — Kaustubh Mani (@xdutsuay) May 29, 2025

This scene where nani went to beast mode Whole Theatre erupted #Hit3 #Nani pic.twitter.com/E4qBofHV8H — Boogeyman (@stranger_boiii) May 29, 2025

Originally teased at the end of ‘HIT: The Second Case’ back in 2022, ‘The Third Case’ took its time to reach the screen. After some detours in Nani’s schedule — he was juggling another project (‘Nani 32’) — production on ‘HIT 3’ kicked off in September 2024 and wrapped by March 2025.

The film hit theatres on May 1 and ended up as the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, despite a somewhat polarised reception.

Critics gave it a cautious thumbs-up, applauding Nani’s performance but flagging issues with the screenplay. Still, the numbers speak for themselves: this gritty thriller clearly struck a chord with a section of the audience.

And the HIT-verse isn’t stopping here. A standalone sequel, ‘HIT: The Fourth Case’, is already in the works though details are tightly under wraps for now.