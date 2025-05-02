Hit: The Third Case’s success has given Telugu film industry a breather, says Telugu Film Chamber President Dil Raju

Eminent Telugu film producer and the president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Dil Raju has said that the success of director Sailesh Kolanu’s just released film ‘Hit: The Third Case’, featuring actor Nani in the lead, has made the Telugu film industry breathe a sigh of relief.

Participating in the film’s success meet as soon as it became evident that the film was well on its way to emerging a success, Dil Raju said, “The Telugu film industry has taken a breather on May 1. All through last month, the audiences were not coming to theaters. We were worried that summer was drawing to a close and there weren’t enough audiences. In April, many single screens in AP and Telangana were even closed. At a time like this, all our hopes were on the movie ‘Hit :The Third Case’. We were all waiting with bated breath to see if audiences will fill theatres and to what extent. We were holding our breaths.

“We felt happy seeing the healthy online bookings for the film three days ahead of its release. We were glad that people were coming to the theaters. Today, the unanimous talk is that the ‘last half an hour of this film is extraordinary. The film is fantastic’. With that talk, the Telugu film industry has got a breather,” he said.

Dil Raju then went on to say, “The film has taken a tremendous opening. For Nani, until now, among all his films, ‘Dussehra’ had the highest overseas opening. This film has now become Nani’s highest overseas grosser. We are also expecting the film to do the same in Telangana.”

Thanking actor Nani for having given a superhit, he said, “You gave a super hit as a producer. Today you gave a super hit as a producer-cum-hero. This is a hat-trick in the combination of Shailesh and Nani. The audiences have given us energy by showing their support for this film. It is as if they are saying ‘We are ready to watch if you give us good films that are different. We definitely have a responsibility on our part. A superhit like this gives breathing space to theatres, distributors, techinicians and artistes.”